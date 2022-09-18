Queen Elizabeth Smiles in Photo From Her Final Days at Balmoral Castle Ahead of Her Death
Queen Elizabeth II was seen in rare photos from Balmoral Castle, ahead of her death. In pictures taken on the property, the monarch smiles as she sits in a chair wearing sunglasses. The royal was dressed in a green coat and a plaid skirt. It’s unclear what event she was attending.
The last public photographs of the queen came days ahead of her death. In the pictures, the monarch made history when she accepted the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and appointed new Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle.
In a new turn, instead of hosting the audience at her home at Buckingham Palace, the 96-year-old monarch relocated the events to Scotland, as she decided she did not want to make the extended journey back to her home in England.
In the photos, the royal wore a grey sweater and a tartan skirt as she held her walking stick with one hand and extended her hand to shake Truss’. Outside of the cane, it was hard to tell that the queen had any health issues.
Just two days later, on Sept. 8, Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of the monarch -- after her immediate family traveled to be by her side the same morning.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Thursday. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
Concern over Her Majesty's health began on Thursday morning when Buckingham Palace announced, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."
Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, following four days of lying-in state at Westminster Hall. Following her death, and ahead of the final funeral, the monarch’s family has mourned her both publicly and privately.
