It was a scary sight over the weekend when Zara Tindall, Princess Anne and Mark Phillips' daughter and the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, took a scary fall.

The 38-year-old royal took a tumble off her horse while riding in the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials in Lincolnshire, England. Her husband, Mike Tindall, and their daughters, Mia, 5, and Lena, 1, were all watching her at the time.

It appears Zara’s horse took a sharp turn, throwing her off, and just barely avoided trampling her on the ground.

Fortunately, Zara was wearing lots of padding and got up from the fall unaccompanied. She was later seen smiling and calmly looking at her phone as her husband played with one of their daughters.

Though none of the other royals were in attendance at the event, Zara is close with her cousins, Prince Harry and Prince William. Harry was named godfather to Zara’s youngest, Lena, and William is godfather to the eldest, Mia.

