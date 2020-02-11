It continues to be a trying year for the royal family. Amid Prince Andrew's ongoing drama and in the aftermath of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit, Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, Peter Phillips, announced that he has separated from his wife of 11 years, Autumn, and they are planning to divorce.

Peter, 42, and Autumn, 41, tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2008 -- where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbanks both had their royal weddings in 2018.

“They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship," a spokesperson for the couple told British network ITV in a statement. “The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and, although sad, is an amicable one."

Peter, who is son of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, has two daughters with Autumn, 9-year-old Savannah and 7-year-old Isla.

“The couple’s first priority will remain the continued well-being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters, Savannah and Isla," the statement continued. “Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co-parent their children.”

While Autumn is Canadian, ITV reported that she plans to remain in Gloucestershire, England, to help raise her children.

News of the couple's separation comes after Queen Elizabeth's son, Prince Andrew, became entrenched in scandal due to his connections to the late disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. He has officially stepped down from his royal duties.

Unrelated, Prince Harry has also stepped down from his royal duties, choosing to split his time between Canada and the U.K. and to lose his HRH titles along with his wife, Meghan.

