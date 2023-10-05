Give back! Carson Kressley, Nia Vardalos, Adam Chester, Brooke Kaufman Halsband, and Barnaby Murff are coming together to honor Francesca Orsi, Paris Barclay, Neal Broverman, and Robbie Pierce at the Extraordinary Families 30th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 12.

More than 300 guests are expected to gather at the Taglyan Complex to support the foster care nonprofit organization’s vision that every child, youth, and family in child welfare can achieve their hopes, fulfill their dreams, and thrive.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Attendees can expect to enjoy a night filled with heartfelt testimonials from families fostering children and young adults who are navigating the transition from foster care to independence and adulthood.

Kressley will act as the event's host and Chester will wow the crowd with a show-stopping performance.

Extraordinary Families, founded in partnership with the LGBTQIA+ community, welcomes all Los Angeles County residents over the age of 25 to apply to foster a child in need.

93 percent of children experience only one foster home while in the nonprofit's care due to their services and individualized support.

Extraordinary Families

The organization also maintains recognition by the Human Rights Campaign's "All Children – All Families" project as an Innovator in serving LGBTQIA+ children, youth, and families.

To purchase a ticket for the event, visit extraordinaryfamilies.org.

