Netflix announced on Tuesday that Queer Eye has been picked up for two more seasons, and that season four will premiere on July 19. The Fab Five -- Antoni Porowski (food & wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Karamo Brown (culture) and Tan France (fashion) -- will return to Kansas City, Missouri, where season three took place, helping eight people change their lives.

Netflix also announced that Queer Eye's fifth season will take place in Philadelphia and start production on June 24. Queer Eye season five is set to debut in 2020.

ET spoke to Porowski in April, when he admitted he didn't think the Queer Eye for the Straight Guy revival would last beyond season one.

"I thought our peak was season one," he said. "I thought, 'Great, we had our 15 minutes and now it's done.'"

He also teased the group hosting a few episodes set in Japan.

"Our outfits are insane, are totally bonkers," he shared. "I think you're gonna fall in love with the heroes again. We thought we were going to be so different going in, at least I did -- but there are a lot of cultural differences in how we express love, and it's really interesting to navigate -- but at the end of the day, one needs to be told that they are worthy. Everyone deserves love, and everyone needs to show their love to at least one other person in their life."

The Fab Five recently made a cameo in Taylor Swift's star-studded music video for "You Need to Calm Down." They sit down for tea with the singer, rocking fierce fashions.

