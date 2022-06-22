The Fab Five are headed to the Big Easy! Netflix announced Wednesday, that Queer Eye has officially begun production on the show's seventh season in New Orleans, Louisiana.

While Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and Bobby Berk have only just arrived in NOLA, they're "excited to join the party in this amazing city."

"Get ready for new adventures and more tears real soon," the streamer warned.

While a release date for the upcoming season of the Emmy-winning series has yet to be announced, Porowski, Van Ness and France shared their excitement about heading to the Southern Season for season 7.

"Excited for the beignets I mean all the wonderful heroes this season on @queereye 👏🏼🌈 📸@ilanapl," Porowski wrote next to photos of him draped in the city's iconic Mardi Gras beads.

"Reunited with my favorite phone stealers I mean fashion, design, culture & food experts!! So excited to meet new heroes, explore New Orleans, and create new memories our @queereye crew ❤️ 📸 @ilanapl," JVN wrote.

"French Tucking in the French Quarter of New Orleans. @queereye season 7 is underway!! 🤗," the always fashionable France wrote.

"Who’s ready for Season 7?! I sure am!," Berk quipped.

Season 7 is a follow-up to the Fab Five's season 6 stay in Texas, which was broken up into two parts after production was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more on Queer Eye, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

'Queer Eye' Star Karamo Brown Is Getting His Own Talk Show

Drew Barrymore on How the 'Queer Eye' Guys Helped Her Date Again

'Queer Eye' Cast Returns to Texas to Resume Filming Season 6

Drew Barrymore Gives a Sneak Peek of Her Date With Help From the ‘Queer Eye’ Cast (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery