Quentin Tarantino Expecting First Child With Wife Daniella

Quentin Tarantino is preparing for fatherhood!

The writer-director of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is expecting his first child with wife, Daniella Tarantino, ET has learned.

"Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby," the pair told People in a statement.

This 56-year-old filmmaker first met Daniella while promoting his film, Inglourious Basterds, in Israel in 2009. In June of 2017, a report surfaced that the couple was engaged.

Then, in November of last year, ET confirmed that Quentin married Daniella, 35, in an intimate ceremony at the director's home in L.A. The reception was held at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills.

While promoting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at Cannes in May, Quentin gushed about Daniella during a press conference.

"Well, I can honestly say that my taking stock is different than it would have been three years ago or four years ago, or even 10 years ago …Because I just got married six months ago. …And I've never done that before and now I know why, I was waiting for the perfect girl," he shared.

Daniella is a singer and model; she even has a minor role in her husband's new film.

Congrats to the happy couple!

GET MORE BABY NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Quentin Tarantino Addresses Controversy Over Bruce Lee Portrayal in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Quentin Tarantino Says Tom Cruise Nearly Played Brad Pitt's Role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Maya Hawke Talks Full-Circle Moment of Working With Quentin Tarantino (Exclusive)

Related Gallery