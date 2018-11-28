Quentin Tarantino is a married man!

The 55-year-old Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director wed his girlfriend, Israeli singer and model, Danielle Pick, in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to People, who was first to report the happy news. ET has reached out to Tarantino's agent for comment.

The couple looked so in love in their wedding photo, which was shared by the publication. Tarantino opted for a sleek black suit, while Pick, 35, looked stunning in a white silk strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline, tiara and veil. The newlyweds celebrated their nuptials at a larger gathering that same day.

The couple met in 2009 while Tarantino was promoting Inglorious Basterds in Israel. News of their engagement broke out in July of last year when multiple outlets reported that the director proposed to the beauty while in Los Angeles.

Love is definitely in the air these days. Just earlier this week, singer Miguel married his longtime girlfriend, Nazanin Mandi. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are getting ready to say "I do" this weekend.

A source told ET that the twosome will wed in front of their closest friends and family, in a traditional Indian ceremony. "The couple and the people that mean the most to them will celebrate all week with different Indian traditions and various parties," the source said. "Nick and Priyanka are excited to get married and start the new year as husband and wife."

