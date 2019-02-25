R. Kelly posted bail Monday evening after spending the weekend in jail in Chicago on multiple charges of sexual abuse.

A spokesperson for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office tells ET that the singer was released from Cook County Jail after $100,000 was posted. Kelly was held on a $1,000,000 bond, of which he was required to pay 10 percent.

Kelly was arrested on Friday and charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of four women, three of whom were minors at the time of the alleged abuse, with claims spanning back to 1998. Kelly, through his attorney, has denied the allegations.

Kelly was held on four different $250,000 bonds, one for each victim, and paid $25,000 each to secure his release. The 52-year-old R&B artist left jail at 5:30 p.m. local time, where he silently walked to a waiting vehicle and did not address reporters outside the detention facility, CBS News reports.

Kelly walked into a Chicago courtroom on Monday wearing an orange jail jumpsuit for a hearing in his sexual abuse case. The singer's case was assigned to the judge who would preside over the trial, Cook County Associate Judge Lawrence Flood.

Defense attorney Steve Greenberg said Kelly would enter a plea of not guilty and waived a formal reading of charges.

Speaking to the press after Kelly's arrest on Friday, Greenberg said the women Kelly is accused of abusing are "lying" and slammed Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx for bringing the charges against the musician.

"Unfortunately the State's Attorney has now succumbed to public pressure, to pressure from grand-standers like Michael Avenatti and Gloria Allred, and brought these charges," said Greenberg. "Mr. Kelly is strong. He's got a lot of support and he's going to be vindicated on all these charges, one by one if it has to be."

