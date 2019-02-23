R. Kelly's Bond Set at $1 Million in Sexual Abuse Case

R. Kelly's bond has been set at $1 million, ET confirms.

The 52-year-old musician made his first court appearance on Saturday; he turned himself in on Friday night after being charged in Cook County, Illinois, with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. ET has reached out to Kelly's attorney for comment.

Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. said the amount equals $250,000 for each of the four people -- three between the ages of 13 and 17 -- Kelly is charged with sexually abusing. In order to bond out, Kelly, who has denied all accusations of abuse, must pay 10 percent, or $100,000. He faces a maximum of 70 years in prison if convicted.

Conditions of Kelly's bond include no contact with witnesses or alleged victims and that he turn in his passport. He is also not allowed to have contact with anyone age 18 or younger. His next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 25.

This news comes after high-profile attorney Michael Avenatti claimed last week that he had a new, nearly 45-minute video of Kelly engaging in sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl. The videotape was handed over to the State Attorney's Office in Chicago, where Kelly lives and has a music studio.

Kelly has been accused of multiple sexual abuse allegations and inappropriate encounters with girls and young women over the years, with even more women coming forward and renewed attention on the allegations with the release of Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly docuseries last month. He has denied all claims of misconduct.

