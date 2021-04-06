The coronavirus pandemic has added another layer to Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen's co-parenting relationship. As Bilson described on Monday's episode of the Betches Moms podcast, they "have to trust each other" completely.

"Luckily, [he] is pretty hardcore with [the COVID restrictions]," Bilson noted. "He’s actually been in Canada for a bit, so that’s pretty safe knowing she’s not seeing him. That’s not a worry."

Bilson and Christensen, both 39, were together for 10 years, from 2007 to 2017. They share a 6-year-old daughter, Briar Rose.

Both have prioritized their daughter's safety, so when Christensen is home, he stays "bubbled up."

"It's nice because she’s had the opportunity to have another house to go and not be stuck in our house the entire time," Bilson reasoned. "So I’m grateful for that and we’ve just handled it. Survival mode."

And Bilson and Christensen are setting an example for their daughter in more ways than one. On Monday's podcast, the former O.C. star revealed that Briar seems to have caught the acting bug.

"I'm like, 'How do we handle this?'" Bilson confessed. "I think to keep that away from her as long as possible is our top choice. … It's not what I would want for her at this age."

"I think she knows that her mom -- and her dad's an actor too -- so she kind of knows that we are in that world," Bilson said. "But she's not aware of that level ... I think she knows he was in Star Wars, but she has no idea what that even means, because she hasn't seen anything. She has an idea but not really. I'd like to keep it that way."

In the meantime, Briar is getting a normal kindergarten education -- as normal as it gets during the pandemic.

"She’s on the computer all day. It was a really hard transition, and I've been a kindergarten teacher this whole school year. You just have such a greater appreciation for teachers and what they do because it is not easy, especially at this age," Bilson shared. "My patience has worn thin but we’re trying our best."

