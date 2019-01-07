Right on the heels of her win at the 2019 Golden Globes, Saturday Night Live announced that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan will be taking on hosting duties.



As usual, the announcement was made through SNL’s Twitter account, which stated that the variety show intends to “start 2019 on a marvelous note” with the 28-year-old actress’ visit on Jan. 19.



Also slated to joint the TV star is the rising rock group Greta Van Fleet, a Michigan four-piece known for conjuring vintage Led Zeppelin sounds.



This will be the show’s first new episode after Matt Damon hosted on Dec. 15 with musical guests Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson, who performed their new single “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart." Damon reprised his hilarious impression of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

On Sunday, Brosnahan sat down with ET’s Nancy O’Dell after claiming her prize where she discussed somehow managing to land the celebrated show’s leading role.



“This job is a job that I never thought I would have,” she explained. “I went to drama school. I was very dramatic and I’m so grateful to every single person who ever gave me the opportunity to try the thing that I wasn’t really sure that I could do… I feel very very very lucky.”



Also in attendance at Sunday’s awards show was SNL star Pete Davidson who, according to ET’s eyewitness, was spied getting flirty with none other than Kate Beckinsale.



The pair were seen talking on the balcony at Netflix’s Golden Globes after-party at the Beverly Hilton where Davidson attempted to charm the leading lady. Our insider says Beckinsale enjoyed the comedian’s joke while his pal Machine Gun Kelly continually headed inside to get more drinks.



However, the pair did not leave the party together. Davidson left with the rapper and Beckinsale left with a female friend.



