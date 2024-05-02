In a discussion on her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, former Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss opened up about her recent experience at the Stagecoach festival and addressed rumors surrounding her love life.

Leviss, known for her time on the reality TV show, shared updates on her sobriety, fan interactions, and her evolving relationship with investment CEO Matthew Dunn.

Reflecting on her time at Stagecoach, Leviss expressed relief at not encountering any of her former co-stars. "I did not, thank goodness," she said. Leviss said her friend saw Scheana Shay and Brock Davies but when he went to talk to a mutual friend in their group, “he just got ignored."

Leviss also revealed her surprise at discovering her ex, Tom Sandoval, was at the festival. "I did not know that he was interested in country music," she remarked. "I guess it’s because James [Kennedy] was DJing at Stagecoach, he was opening up for Diplo, but I chose to opt out of that.”

Discussing her sobriety at the event, Leviss shared, "I feel very grounded in my sobriety... the group that I was with was very respectful... they didn’t pressure me to drink or anything and I still felt included."

She emphasized the positive impact of face-to-face fan interactions, contrasting them with online feedback. "The positive feedback that I was getting from the fans from you guys that went to Stagecoach and recognized me... It’s a good reminder that what you see online is not all factual," Leviss said.

Addressing rumors about wearing co-star Ariana Madix's shirt at the festival, Leviss clarified, "Apparently, we have the same shirt... To clarify it’s my shirt, not hers, Ariana has her own orange shirt."

Turning to her personal life, Leviss spoke about her relationship with Dunn, stating, "We are friends, getting to know each other."

Earlier this week, a source told ET, "Rachel is seeing investment CEO Matthew Dunn. The two met through friends and have been enjoying their time together."

Leviss' publicist, Juliette Harris, confirmed the situationship to ET but emphasized that assigning labels is premature. Harris stated that the two met just over a month ago and are currently getting to know each other as friends.

Reflecting on her journey over the past year, Leviss opened up about past struggles and growth. "A year ago from today, I did not know how I was going to survive... I felt everything I had been doing to that point I had been a rule follower and perceived as a good person... I felt like I was completely defeated," she shared.

Leviss opened up about her journey of self-discovery and personal growth over the past year. Leviss, known for her time on the popular reality TV show, candidly shared her reflections on her past experiences and the transformation she has undergone.

Leviss acknowledged her past immaturity and naivety, stating, "I wasn’t a very mature person, I was very naive... I had to go through this hardship to figure out myself because the part of me that put myself first and was rebellious was suppressed." She described her struggles with understanding her own desires and the learning process she underwent to take action for herself.

"It’s this balancing act," Leviss continued, reflecting on her journey. "And now I’m coming back to a place that’s more in alignment with what I know my values to be... Even just looking back to a year from today is a world of difference."

