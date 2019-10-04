Rachel Lindsay and Raven Gates used to be besties -- but it seems that's not the case anymore. And Bachelor Nation is taking sides!

Lindsay was a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, where she was asked about her falling out with Gates. The pair met while filming Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor back in 2017, and became fast friends as they lasted through to the final episodes -- with Lindsay coming in third and Gates ending up as the runner-up.

"I can't say," Lindsay said when asked what Gates did to cause her change of heart. "I promised I wouldn't say, but it was enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore."

"So you're still not friends with her?" Cohen asked, to which Lindsay replied, "No. Not at all. And I never will be."

The comments obviously made headlines -- but the drama didn't stop there. Season 23 Bachelor Colton Underwood chimed in on an Instagram post about Lindsay's comments, writing, "Shocker. Rachel mad at another person... Does she like anyone?"

This question prompted another Bachelor Nation alum to chime in, as Nick Viall commented, "Pretty sure me."

According to multiple reports, however, Underwood left another Instagram comment, claiming he wasn't trying to wade into the feud -- his beef is solely with Lindsay. "I’m not weighing in on the Rachel/Raven drama. I could care less about that, not my business," he wrote. "What is my business is the countless number of times she’s spoke poorly of me… including that time she ran her mouth about me to Cassie…Funny thing is I have never met her."

Despite meeting while vying for the same guy, Lindsay and Gates have gone on to find love of their own in Bachelor Nation. Gates is currently engaged to Adam Gottschalk, whom she met on Bachelor in Paradise, while Lindsay married Bryan Abasolo -- the winner of her Bachelorette season -- on Aug. 24.

