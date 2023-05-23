Blake Shelton's final episode of The Voice was a star-studded affair!

The tributes to the longtime coach kept coming through the night on Tuesday's season 23 finale, but no moment was more poignant than when the stage was flooded with former Team Blake singers and winners, paying tribute to the Cowboy with a performance of Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)."

Danielle Bradbery, who won The Voice season 4 on Team Blake, told ET's Cassie DiLaura backstage that she had "all the emotions" about returning for the meaningful night.

"We did rehearsals and stuff, and just being in there, it's been so long and I was like, 'Oh my god, it's all coming back!'" she shared of returning to the Voice stage. "[Blake] is The Voice. He is the king of the show... It is very special, the fact that I'm here. I know it's a surprise, so that makes it even more amazing."

"He's so humble and he's such a good person and he really takes care of his people," she added. "That's a big thing I walked away from and hopefully everybody else does as well. So yeah, he's awesome."

Season 2 Team Blake competitor RaeLynn told ET there was no way she was going to miss out on celebrating Blake's big night.

"I can't imagine not being here," she shared. "I felt so blessed that they invited me back and to surprise him."

"I've just been really reflecting on all the lives that he's impacted," the singer added. "The person you see on stage is the person he is when you hang out with him. He's been somebody that, through every change in my career and life, he's been a friend to lean on and somebody to kind of look up to. I feel super blessed and I'm definitely going to get emotional tonight for sure."

Cassadee Pope was The Voice's first female winner, after being mentored by Blake in season 3. She said the country star changed her life and the trajectory of her career.

"Without him as my coach, I don't know what the outcome would've been," she admitted. "He was always encouraging, he always let me do my thing with whatever songs I had that I wanted to cover."

"He always was just giving me pep talks," she added, recalling her time in the stressful competition. "I would like, just bawl my eyes out thinking I just sucked, and he would come back and be like, 'No, you're charting, look!' He'd just be that guy for me -- he was always just such an amazing cheerleader and support system."

ET spoke with Blake ahead of last week's live semifinal show, where he opened up about making the decision to leave the competition after 23 seasons and a record-setting nine wins.

"I'm excited. I'm in a good place about this, you know? I don't have any regrets about it," he shared. "I'm definitely going to miss it at times, but it's time."

Ahead of Monday's finale performances, Blake shared what he's looking forward to most about his newfound free time -- which mostly involves plans to relax with his wife, Gwen Stefani, her three sons and the rest of his family.

"I want to finally have the opportunity to say yes to more stuff in my personal life," he shared, "and not say, 'Let me check,' or just flat-out no."

The Voice will return this fall for season 24.

