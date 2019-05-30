John Rambo has returned.

On Thursday morning, Sylvester Stallone and Lionsgate finally dropped the teaser trailer for the upcoming action film Rambo: Last Blood, hinting at another brutal outing for the titular Vietnam War veteran.

"I've lived in a world of death," the 72-year-old actor states in voice-over as viewers see glimpses of his character's quiet rural life, including a big countryside house, horses and evenings in a rocking chair on the porch. "I've watched people I love die. Some fast with a bullet. Some not enough left to bury."

Soon, the trailer cuts to rolling Mexican hills covered in houses, and then to Rambo finding himself surrounded by men holding him at gunpoint.

"All these years, I've kept my secrets. But the time has come to face my past," the voice-over continues. "And if it comes looking for me, they will welcome death. I want revenge. I want them to know…that death is coming. And there is nothing they can do to stop it."

In no time, the action returns to his quiet homestead, where the fearless character fights off his assailants with knives, a bow and arrow and numerous explosives.

The new, likely last installment in the franchise, based on the subtitle and trailer, finds the grizzled war hero heading to Mexico to rescue a friend's daughter who was kidnapped by a cartel.

Like Rocky Balboa, the main character of the Oscar-winning Rocky franchise that made Stallone a household name, Rambo is a role that is inextricably linked with the leading man since the series' first installment, 1982's First Blood.

Last week, he headed to the Cannes Film Festival to screen footage of the forthcoming action film and share stories from his career, including getting hospitalized by Dolph Lundgren while filming the finale of Rocky IV.

By Monday, he was back filming scenes in a dusty tunnel system for the action film, which he shared video of on his Instagram account.

Rambo: Last Blood arrives in theaters on Sept. 20.

