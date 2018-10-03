Rambo is back... and he's ready for a showdown in the Wild West!



On Tuesday, Sylvester Stallone hopped on Instagram to share a few photos from the upcoming fifth installment of the action franchise centered on the beloved war hero, John Rambo.



“Tonight we start filming,” Stallone captioned a photo of himself dressed from head to toe in cowboy attire, complete with chaps and a 10-gallon hat.



In another photo posted by the Hollywood legend, he is riding a horse while wearing a poncho. “Comes a horseman wild and free,” he wrote alongside the rustic image, quoting the Gordon Lightfoot song, "Don Quixote."



Both images are from the set of Rambo 5, which just started production in Bulgaria, according to Deadline. The new film centers around Rambo’s quest to cross America’s southern border into Mexico in order to rescue a friend’s kidnapped daughter, forcing him to face-off against a violent cartel, the outlet relays.

The movie's green light comes a few years after reports were circulating that a Rambo TV series was in the works, which Stallone would star in as the Vietnam veteran attempts to rebuild his relationship with his adult son, who wasn't a part of any of the films.

The 72-year-old actor can next be seen in Creed II, where he’ll reprise another of his iconic characters, Rocky Balboa, in order to coach Apollo Creed’s son, Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), as he battles Ivan Drago’s (Dolph Lundgren) son, Viktor (Florian Munteanu), in the ring.



Get more film news below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Kiernan Shipka Conjures and Charms in First Trailer for 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

Christian Bale Wheels and Deals As Dick Cheney in the First Trailer for 'Vice'

John Travolta Is a Drug Trafficker Caught Between the DEA and Mob in 'Speed Kills' Trailer (Exclusive)

Related Gallery