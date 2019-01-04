Rami Malek isn't quite ready to say goodbye to Elliot Alderson.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the Mr. Robot star at the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Awards, sponsored by American Express, on Thursday, where he opened up about what fans can expect from the upcoming final season of the USA drama.

"[Christian Slater and I] both got a call from Sam Esmail, our director, executive producer, creator, and my mouth was agape after he told me how the season ended. So, it's going to be a very, very, climatic ending to what I think has been four great seasons of television."

"This will be the fourth [season], and it's just been an honor to work with Christian and Sam, and play this character," he continued. "I'm gonna miss Elliot quite a bit."

USA confirmed to ET in August that Mr. Robot would be coming to a close in 2019. The news came as a shock to fans, as, over its run, the series won a Golden Globe for Best Television Drama Series, a Peabody Award and an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy for Malek -- but Esmail promised to give the show a proper ending.

"Excited to show you guys the final chapter in Elliot's journey. It's going to be sad to say goodbye to Mr. Robot, but it'll be sadder to say goodbye to all the fans," Esmail tweeted at the time. "Thanks for hanging with us throughout the years and cannot wait to share the conclusion with all of you."

While speaking with ET, Slater revealed that he and the cast will start filming the show again next month, on Feb. 18 -- right before the end of awards season. The 49-year-old actor couldn't help but gush about Malek's recent success with Bohemian Rhapsody, which earned him the award for Breakout Performance at Thursday's event.

"It's great. The performance that he gave in this movie is extraordinary. He is an extraordinary person," Slater raved. "I really have a great relationship with him, and I think we like each other a lot."

"This is the first red carpet of the year... I'm very excited to start it off presenting my friend with this award, and I'm just thrilled to be here," he added.

