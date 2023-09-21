Rami Malek and Emma Corrin are seemingly dating. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the Bohemian Rhapsody actor and The Crown star were photographed kissing in London.

Corrin sported a trench coat, jeans and loafers in the photos, while Malek opted for a black sweater, jeans and a baseball cap. The photos came the same month that Malek and Corrin attended the U.S. Open together.

For the outing, Malek and Corrin both wore button-up shirts, as they took in a semi-finals match.

KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

According to the outlet, Malek and Corrin were first linked at Bruce Springsteen's July concert. "Loved up" dates followed, per the outlet. In August, a source told People that Malek has fun" with Corrin, adding that "they are affectionate."

Malek previously dated Lucy Boynton, though the pair were rumored to have split earlier this year after five years together. As for Corrin, who uses they/them pronouns, the My Policeman star was previously linked to Ibrahim "Ibby" Njoya in 2021, according to the outlet.

Watch the video below for more on Corrin.

RELATED CONTENT: