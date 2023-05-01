Rami Malek is making moves!

ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Malek at the Met Gala Monday, where he revealed that he's producing and starring in a movie of his own.

"I'm making my own film. I produced it," Malek, who couldn't help but gush over the flock of fans at the gala, revealed. "Producing and starring. It's called The Amateur and I'll be shooting in a month."

And it's not the only thing the Bohemian Rhapsody actor has in the works either, his wartime movie, The Oppenheimer, featuring Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon and a host of other stars is due out in July.

As for the annual gala, which serves as a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, Malek said he was looking forward to sitting beside a group of philanthropic fashion heads who too were getting dressed up for a good cause.

"I'm sitting at a table with Mrs. Prada, and she is an icon, not just in fashion. What she has done philanthropically -- she is extraordinary, and Cartier is right next to me as well, and they have a women's initiative that is just beautiful, so the confluence of getting to dress up and do something that really benefits humanity with these companies, I think is special and it's nice to represent that."

Malek was dapper as ever in a black-and-white look, sporting a white vest by Prada over a white shirt, fastened with a single button at the neck. The 41-year-old actor paired the look with a pair of black pants and jewels by none other than Cartier.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Monday marked Malek's first time at the Met since 2019, where he was in attendance for the gala's camp celebration. His look that year was sleek and simple, with Malek rocking an all-black look for the occasion, sporting a black, velvet suit and bowtie over a satin shirt, and black trousers. Inside the event, he also posed for pics with longtime love, Lucy Boynton. Boynton was not in attendance Monday, however, with Malek hitting the carpet solo.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

This year's Met Gala theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition -- which opens to the public on May 5 and closes July 16 -- features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches. The Chanel creative director died in February 2019. He was 85 years old.

After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, he also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement.

The dress code this year is "in honor of Karl." The co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Wintour.

Entertainment Tonight is on the iconic Met Gala red carpet, so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night, including all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenna Ortega Rocks an Edgy 'Wednesday' Look at the Met Gala

Kendall Jenner Sports a Pantsless Look at 2023 Met Gala

Bad Bunny Makes an Entrance With 26-Foot Flower Train at 2023 Met Gala

Met Gala 2023: Lil Nas X Says Meow in Cat Look This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery