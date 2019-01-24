Hollywood is a different place than it was 25 years ago, and that’s just what Vanity Fair wants to show with its 25th annual Hollywood Issue.

The magazine’s stunning cover showcases some of today’s biggest stars, including Rami Malek, Chadwick Boseman, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Henry Golding, Yalitza Aparicio, Regina King, Tessa Thompson, Elizabeth Debicki, Nicholas Hoult, and John David Washington.

In the issue, the blossoming talents open up about the entertainment industry today, and the changes they’ve noticed from within.

"The actors who are within the pages of this issue give new breath of what Hollywood is and what Hollywood is going to be,” Black Panther star Boseman says. "And that’s in terms of diversity, ethnicity, gender, and the type of work that we’re doing.”

Thompson, also a Marvel star, adds, "I’m optimistic about the real activism happening inside of the industry and the conversations about equity that are creating material changes.”

Others like BlacKkKlansman’s John David Washington understand what their involvement with the cover represents, noting, "As I was putting this wonderful suit on, I realized it’s not about me, it’s about somebody who looks like me in Kansas or North Carolina, Middle America or in the South, who sees a cover like this and will be inspired to change their environment, to be motivated and say, ‘I can be this, I can do this.”

Yalitza Aparicio, who received a historic Oscars nomination for her work in Roma just a few days ago, also gets candid on the topic of diversity in Hollywood.

"While my time in the business has been short, it has been a source of pride and hope for many people to see someone that looks like me — an indigenous person — starring in an Oscar-winning director’s film,” she says of the Alfonso Cuaron film. "And a big change for Hollywood.”

Vanity Fair's annual issue is available on the iPhone, Kindle, and other devices, on Jan. 29, and on national newsstands on Feb. 5.

Matthew McConaughey recently opened up to ET about his own Hollywood Issue cover. Here's what he had to say:

