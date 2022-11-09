Ramon Rodriguez Solves Crimes in Style: Watch the Promo for ABC Drama 'Will Trent' (Exclusive)
Meet Will Trent, the guy in a three-piece suit putting bad guys away. Played by The Wire's Ramon Rodriguez, ABC's upcoming midseason crime drama follows the titular hero -- with a complicated past, of course -- as he's brought in on near impossible-to-solve cases. ET exclusively premieres the first promo for the series ahead of Wednesday's CMA Awards, where it will debut.
Based on Karin Slaughter’s best-selling novels, Will Trent follows Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.
Erika Christensen also stars in the hour-long drama as Angie Polaski, alongside Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner.
In ET's exclusive promo, Will -- always dressed to the nines in a three-piece suit -- is brought in on a case that seems like a clear-cut homicide investigation. But when he starts to look further into the suspicious circumstances, he comes to the conclusion that it's actually a kidnapping.
"Why Will Trent of all people?" McLaughlin's Michael asks Christensen's Angie.
"He's good police and he's objectively hot," she answers pretty directly.
When you put it that way, what's not to like? Watch the full teaser above.
Will Trent debuts Jan. 3 on ABC.
