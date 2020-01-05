And the first award of the night goes to... Ramy actor Ramy Youssef!

The first-time nominee took to the 2020 Golden Globes stage to accept the award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series for his Hulu series, which was presented by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Along with thanking God and his family, the 28-year-old comedian joked that he knows no one in the room has seen his show.

"Thanks to God and Hulu," he started his acceptance speech before saying, "Look, I know you guys haven't seen my show! Everyone is like, 'Is this an editor?'"

As the crowd let out a laugh, Youssef went on to share just how much this award means to him.

"We made a very specific show about an Arab-Muslim family living in New Jersey, and this means a lot to be recognized on this level," he shared. "I do want to thank everyone that is involved -- my co-creators, producers, my family, my mom and dad."

But before leaving the stage, Youssef let the audience know that his own mom was actually cheering for Michael Douglas -- who was nominated in the same category for The Kominsky Method, along with Bill Hader for Barry, Ben Platt for The Politician and Paul Rudd for Living With Yourself.

"My mom was also rooting for Michael Douglas," Youssef joked. "Egyptians love Michael Douglas, I don't know if you know this."

"This means a lot," he added. "Thank you, HFPA."

