Lindsay Lohan apparently landed a role on a TV show, but never made it to set.

According to Ramy star Ramy Youssef, the Mean Girls actress agreed to make a cameo on the Hulu show. "We were interested in this idea of people that you don't really think are Muslim. We actually cast Lindsay Lohan, because Lindsay had this whole thing about converting to Islam," Youssef tells Entertainment Weekly.

After making arrangements for her appearance on Ramy, the 29-year-old actor says Lohan ghosted him. "And so we had cast Lindsay and I talked to her and she was down, and then, you know, like Lindsay does, we just kind of stopped hearing from her," he says with a laugh. "I was trying to get a hold of her and she was on the call sheet, and I guess she couldn't make it. I don't know, I never heard from her."

Youssef quips, "You can't try and put Lindsay in a box, that's what I know. Lindsay is going to be Lindsay."

The show's star hasn't lost hope that Lohan could be on the series in season 3. "She is one of my favorite Muslims," Youssef says.

While she's yet to make a cameo on Ramy, the 33-year-old actress will have a TV appearance Thursday, May 28, on the CBS special Haircut Night in America.

