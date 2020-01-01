Lindsay Lohan is ready for a comeback -- and 2020 may finally be the year she does it. In an interview with New Year's Eve Live co-hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, the 33-year-old star discussed her plan to return to the United States and possibly release some new music.

When Cooper asked Lohan, who was speaking via satellite from Muscat, Oman, at 8:30 a.m. local time, if she had any resolutions to ring in 2020, she got candid about her career ambitions. “I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year,” a fresh-faced and smiling Lohan revealed, adding: “And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.”

Later in the conversation, after Cohen said he wanted more new music from her after the Instagram release of the EDM track, “Xanax,” Lohan promised that “you’re getting it after the New Year.”

Following the interview, Lohan took to Instagram to share her gratitude toward the CNN hosts and their conversation. “Thank you so much @bravoandy @andersoncooper @cnn (all at the network) for this nye #2020 The future is bright! let us all give love, light and peace,” she wrote.

While Lohan didn’t get specific about any projects during their conversation, she’s reportedly set to star in Frame, which will tell the story of an American woman who moves to Saudi Arabia where she teaches at an all-female university. She previously appeared in the werewolf thriller, Among the Shadows, which was released on DVD last March. That marked her first major film project since 2013, when she starred in Paul Schrader’s The Canyons and appeared as herself in Scary Movie 5.

She has appeared on TV, in the second season of the British comedy Sick Note starring Rupert Grint. (The series is now streaming on Netflix.) She also headlined the short-lived MTV reality series, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, about her nightclub in Mykonos, Greece, and she’s a judge on the Australian version of The Masked Singer.

Last year, Lohan spoke to ET about her werewolf thriller, her desire to film more and and her hopes for reuniting the original cast of Mean Girls for a long awaited sequel. “Yeah, [I'm actively looking for projects],” the actress said, but insisted at the time she "wouldn't" move back to Hollywood. "I like my private life private, which is why I love living in Dubai."

“The whole cast wants to do it, but we have to make sure we're all doing it together,” Lohan revealed of Mean Girls, adding that she even has the support of a popular late-night host and former Saturday Night Live star. “Jimmy Fallon's also going for it too.”

