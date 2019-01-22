Lindsay Lohan is reviving her movie career.

The 32-year-old actress stars in her first leading role in six years in the upcoming supernatural thriller, Among the Shadows.

Lohan stars as a first lady -- and vampire -- who enlists the help of a detective (Charlotte Beckett) to save her husband from a clan of werewolves. The movie filmed throughout Europe in 2015, and Lohan recently told ET that fans can expect much more from her to come.

"Yeah, [I'm actively looking for projects]," the actress -- who starred on the UK comedy Sick Note last year -- said, but insisted she "wouldn't" move back to Hollywood. "I like my private life private, which is why I love living in Dubai."

Lohan has, however, put her business on display in the MTV reality series,Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, which documents the day-to-day drama of managing a club in Mykonos, Greece.

"I was doing these clubs anyway, and now we're filming it, so it's great for me to show people that it's a fun place to go to. It's great for marketing and branding," she explained. "But I don't know what's to come. I'm going to keep having the clubs, that's never going to change, and maybe venture off into the States and open one here."

"We're talking maybe a hotel in Mykonos, so there's bigger parts to it," she added. "I just don't know where it's going to go yet."

But does another business venture mean another season of Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club? "We'll see," Lohan teased. "I hope everyone gets through season one, because it's... there's a lot going on!"

Among the Shadows comes to digital and On Demand on March 5, 2019. See more on Lohan in the video below.

