Listen to a Teaser of Lindsay Lohan's New Song 'Xanax'

Between starting dayclubs in Greece and serving as a judge on The Masked Singer Australia, it's amazing that Lindsay Lohan has time to make music, but somehow she managed to lay down a new track and fans got a chance to hear a teaser for it on Wednesday.

The teaser for the song, "Xanax" was premiered on The Kris Fade Show on Virgin Radio Dubai, and as Fade explained, the tune is "about anxiety and pressure and taking care of yourself."

The tune itself, which is "set to be released very, very soon," is a highly produced mid-tempo club beat with a catchy hook. Although from the short snippet fans have heard -- which the host says was taken from the middle of the song -- it's hard to tell exactly what story the lyrics will tell when the song drops in full.

The new song comes just two months after she celebrated her 33rd birthday with a nude snapshot of herself, and just weeks after she posted the first teasers for her role on The Masked Singer Australia.

Lohan previously teased in June that she was carving out some time in her busy schedule to record some new music with a snapshot of herself in a photobooth. Lohan enigmatically captioned the pic with a simple headphones emoji.



Soon after, she finally confirmed speculation on Twitter, responding to a report that she was currently recording new songs. "Hard At Work," Lohan wrote, sharing the report.

While Lohan is best known for her acting performances, she also enjoyed a fairly successful foray into music with her first album, Speak, which was released in 2004 and certified platinum by the RIAA.

Her follow-up album, A Little More Personal (Raw), came out in 2005, and was her final album to date. The project she's working on now is Lohan's first new music since the 2008 single, "Bossy."

