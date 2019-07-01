Lindsay Lohan Posts a Naked Selfie on Eve of Her 33rd Birthday

Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her birthday in, well, her birthday suit.

The actress, musician and reality star took to Instagram on Monday evening to share a sexy snap ahead of marking her 33rd birthday on Tuesday.

The naked mirror selfie showed the Mean Girls star sitting on the floor, with her legs crossed and arms placed in a way that hid her private parts.

While she didn't appear to be wearing any clothing, she did don a blingy ring on her finger as well as a bangle and earrings.

She captioned the photo with emojis of a bowtie and birthday cake. “🎀 🎂.”

Lohan, who posed for Playboy in 2011, also posted two videos on her Instagram Story from a “pre-birthday” dinner celebration at a restaurant with friends.

“How cool is this? I love it,” she said panning her camera around the table.

Lohan's coming year will likely see her release new music, having tweeted in June that she was "hard at work" -- presumably in the studio.

Hard At Work https://t.co/pXpdSYW3YZ — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) June 2, 2019

Happy birthday Lindsay!

