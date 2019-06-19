Lindsay Lohan is clearing the air following a report claiming she is losing both her MTV reality show, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, AND her nightclub in Mykonos, Greece.

"The show was moving in a new direction," the actress-turned-entrepreneur tells ET in a statement. "Perhaps not enough drama in my life for reality TV formula (as that's not where I am in my life). And, as for the club, we are simply moving the focus to a brand-new and exciting location in Athens and so a new location and partnership to be announced in [Mykonos]. It's all positive."

What's more, the show has not been officially canceled.

On Tuesday, Page Six reported that the Mean Girls star's show would not be back for a second season after ratings began to decline following its premiere in January. They also reported that the phone number listed for her club on TripAdvisor wasn't working and individuals attempting to make reservations were told Lohan's establishment wouldn't "be opening this season."

The outlet also shared a comment from a social media user, which states, "They advertised being open for [the] summer season, specifically late May. We drove past and it's literally [deserted] … The Lohan sign is stripped off."

Regarding the show, ET has received reporting that reflects the 32-year-old actress' statement: "A source close to the show said the network was trying to rework some things to try and salvage the show."

GET MORE TV NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nev Schulman Says He's Writing an Article About What He Found Out About Dina Lohan's Ex-Boyfriend (Exclusive)

Lindsay Lohan Randomly Comments on Taylor Swift's Album Announcement Livestream

Lindsay Lohan Addresses Feud With Paris Hilton After Heiress Called Her 'Lame and Embarrassing'

Related Gallery