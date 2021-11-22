Rauw Alejandro Praises Girlfriend Rosalía: 'She's Perfect' (Exclusive)

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía are the new relationship goals.

The couple recently became Instagram official and made their red carpet debut together earlier this month. While chatting with ET's Denny Directo last week, the 28-year-old Puerto Rican singer praised his lady love.

"She's perfect. She's beautiful," Rauw said when asked what first attracted him to the Spanish singer, before touching on Rosalía's latest Rolling Stone En Español cover. "I'm really proud, man. She's amazing. She deserves everything that happened, that is happening en su carerra. She works really hard and, you know, [I'm] really happy man."

Isabel Infantes/Getty Images

Rauw, meanwhile, won his first Latin GRAMMY on Thursday for Best Urban Fusion/Performance for "Tattoo (Remix)."

While on the red carpet, he expressed how "grateful" he was to be recognized by the Recording Academy, also adding, "'Todo de Ti' was huge this year…I'm blessed."

He also touched on getting Shaquille O'Neal to appear and rollerskate in the hit song's music video

"It was really fun. I'm a big fan of that época, '80s vibes, '70s," he said. "And trying to do something different for the culture, for us the Latin community. I'm a big fan of the Roll Bounce movie. So I get inspired by that, we put Shaq on it. He killed it. We just having fun."

Rauw and Rosalía made their relationship public in September, after first sparking romance rumors in August. And earlier this month, they shared flirty and PDA-filed photos from their beach-side vacation after celebrating Halloween together.

Meanwhile, after winning his first Latin GRAMMY, the "Malamente" singer celebrated her beau's win by writing, "Oleeeeeeeeee," on his Instagram post.

