Raven-Symoné and Wife Miranda Accompany JoJo Siwa for Her First Tattoo

JoJo Siwa is officially inked! The 20-year-old Dance Moms alum got her first tattoo and had Raven-Symoné and their wife, Miranda Maday, on hand to help her through the process.

Maday revealed the news on her Instagram Story Sunday, sharing a photo of Siwa on the tattoo table as she prepared for the tattoo, which appears to be going behind her ear.

"bb's first tattoo," Maday wrote alongside the black-and-white picture.

Siwa wasn't the only one getting tatted, Maday also posted a photo of Raven-Symoné in the tattoo chair. "Bb's too many to count tattoo," she wrote alongside a similarly styled photo of the That's So Raven star.

In June, Siwa and Raven-Symoné joined fellow LGBTQ+ advocates for P&G and iHeartMedia's Can't Cancel Pride 2023 – The Future Starts Now, an evening to celebrate and create a more inclusive and equal world.

Siwa first came out in 2021 and has since become a prominent voice for younger members of the LGBTQ+ community. That said, she admitted "it's hard" coming out, and knowing who you are at such a young age.

"Big me now would give some better advice. It would be that life is short and that the circle of life can be scary and one day we're not gonna be here anymore. You know what I mean? It's sad to think about but that just means you have to live your life on Earth as full as you possibly can," she shared."

Raven-Symoné also agreed that coming out is hard. "It's a journey for everyone. No matter how many laws get passed, no matter how inclusive shows are, it's a struggle that you're going to go through with yourself and the people around you," they said at the time.

