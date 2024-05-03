Raven-Symoné would like commenters to keep her wife's name out of their mouths. The 38-year-old former Disney star called out recent hate her wife, Miranda Maday, has received in a new TikTok.

In the clip, both women are sitting side-by-side looking stone faced as Raven makes her feelings known.

"I'm here with Miranda, my wife, to tell you to stop it in the comments and stop with the death threats in her DMs," Raven said. "It is disrespectful to her and in turn disrespectful to me. Stop it."

Miranda said that the recent hate has "really become wild," and went on to explain her past comments about being unfamiliar with Raven's career prior to their romance.

"I never have once said that I did not know who Raven was. I only have ever said that I did not grow up watching That's So Raven," Miranda explained. "I did not watch her as a child. But since getting married and meeting her in 2015, I have seen the majority of her work."

She added that she thinks her wife is "endlessly talented" and deserved Emmys for her work on the Disney Channel show.

"I'm receiving so much hate for something that is really just a spiral of misinformation," Miranda said.

Raven had one final message to internet trolls, adding, "For all the blue checks out they're acting like trolls, sit down. Thank you, no need."

Though Miranda and Raven have both spoken about this in the past, the renewed backlash came after a joint appearance the couple made on an April interview on the Bottoms Up With Fannita podcast.

"I'm married to her and the fact that I didn't watch the show was something that Raven appreciated," Miranda said during the interview.

As for why she opted out of That's So Raven initially, Miranda said she thought she was "too old" when the show first came out in 2003.

"I think I was a little too old," Miranda explained. "My sister who is five years younger than me watched That's So Raven, loved That's So Raven, and now that I've seen all of it, I love That's So Raven."

Back in February, ET spoke with Raven about her impressive career and how That's So Raven factored into her legacy.

"We had such a good time on that show," Raven told ET. "I was the youngest Black female to have a show named after her and never wanted to leave Disney after that, honestly. I learned so much… It's in its own little time capsule. I can't say anything bad about it."

