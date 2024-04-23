The Black Widow makes her big comeback on this week's The Masked Singer.

In this exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday's "Girl Group Night," Raven-Symoné returns to the stage for the first time since she competed on the show back in season 2.

The Cheetah Girls member dropped by the show to deliver a clue for The Beets -- a singing duo who are, as their name implies, dressed up like red root vegetables with giant cartoon eyes.

After meeting up with host Nick Cannon at center stage, the actress heads over to a special mini-stage for a round of "clue-oke," in which the clue is the song itself -- "Weak" by the R&B trio SWV.

Raven-Symoné kicks the song off with enthusiasm before leading the audience in a group sing-along -- all of which is supposed to somehow help people figure out the secret identity of The Beets.

Raven-Symoné's appearance comes during week 8 of season 11, as the competition has been heating up.

Wednesday's episode will see the remaining singers from Group B -- including The Beets, The Gumball, Miss Cleocatra, and The Seal -- duke it out for their spot in the Group B Finals.

Meanwhile, season 11 has been somewhat different than previous years, largely due to a fresh face on the panel of celebrity detectives.

Returning panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong were joined this season by Rita Ora -- who stepped into the role in place of longtime panelist Nichole Scherzinger -- who had to head out to London's West End for a production of Sunset Boulevard, in which the former Pussycat Dolls singer is starring as Norma Desmond.

McCarthy spoke with ET last September, when the news of Ora's casting first broke, and she opened up about why she was excited to get to work with her.

"Who doesn't love Rita Ora?! She is the sweetest thing and she is the perfect person to step in for Nicole," McCarthy exclaimed. "It would be devastating if Nicole wasn't gonna come back... I would be going through a grieving period. It still is weird because we are such a tight family. We've grown into this brother and sisterhood."

"But Rita is the perfect person because she's done Masked Singer U.K.," McCarthy continued. "She's a lovely human being, so I love it."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

