Caution: Spoilers ahead!

The Masked Singer season 11 returned on Wednesday for a show-stopping night of powerful performances as three returning fan-favorites duked it out in the Group A finals!

This week's slate of singers gave it their best shot to secure their spot in the ongoing race for the Golden Mask Trophy -- but the looming double elimination meant only one contestant would be moving on.

The show's panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and newcomer Rita Ora -- did their best to deduce the secret identities of the costumed contestants with some help from host Nick Cannon.

The Starfish, The Ugly Sweater and The Goldfish hit the stage for "Queen Night," where they had to belt out some of the iconic rock band's biggest hits in an effort to win the audience's votes.

The Ugly Sweater took the stage first, kicking off the night with a skillful performance of Queen's "I Want to Break Free" that got the audience on their feet and convinced the panel that whoever was under that colorful costume had to be somebody with years of experience in the music industry.

"That was outstanding, so perfectly stylized. It had the feeling, it had the heart. It had the hope to break free for all of us from whatever we're chained to," Thicke marveled. "Really just one of the great voices to ever grace this stage. And one of the great voices to ever grace our planet Earth. Just great job."

The Starfish was the next contestant to hit the stage, and she brought a crowd-pleasing Queen classic, "Under Pressure," which had an undeniably magnetic, relatable karaoke quality that just won the hearts of the panelists and fans in the audience.

"You know, I would buy your dolls, Starfish!" Ora shared. "Like, I love you so much. You're so fun, so funny. I am obsessed with you. Fantastic!"

Finally, The Goldfish brought passion, emotion, drama and talent in equal measure as she came out to deliver the kind of performance that has won contestants the Golden Mask Trophy in the past. Belting out "The Show Must Go On," The Goldfish left the panel in tears.

"Actually, I'm for the first time kind of speechless, you know? I'm a little emotional to be honest. That was so moving and it was just so beautiful," Ora said, fighting back tears. "That was really pretty."

"I mean, some people just are born to be on stage," Thicke added. "They know how to start the performance, to build the performance, to peak the performance, and then to leave you wanting more when they walk off stage with that swagger and that strut. That is literally a how-to on put on an amazing performance."

After all the songs were sung, it was time for the audience to vote for their favorite performer of the night, sending the singer with the least votes home.

When it came time for the night's first unmasking, it was The Ugly Sweater who had to "take it off" -- and he revealed himself to be none other than GRAMMY-nominated music legend Charlie Wilson of The Gap Band.

"I had a great time here, and the fans are great!" Wilson declared as he blew kisses to the crowd.

After The Lovebird's exit, it was time to find out who else would be taking it off in the night's second unmasking -- which would be determined by a Battle Royale showdown between The Goldfish and The Starfish, with each putting their own spin on "Another One Bites the Dust."

While both gave it a valiant effort, The Goldfish's vocal range managed to top The Starfish's funky fun -- meaning The Goldfish earned her spot in the quarterfinals while The Starfish had to unmask.

After all the panelists made their final guesses, The Starfish unmasked and revealed herself to be The Office star Kate Flannery.

When asked what her experience on The Masked Singer was like in comparison to the set of The Office, Flannery joked, "There's more snacks on The Office. And you know what? I can't drink at all when I do this show."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

