*Caution: Spoiler ahead!

Savannah Chrisley is open to trying new things and embracing her "year of yes," which is why she was excited to give The Masked Singer a shot.

While Savannah, 26, wound up getting voted off in the first round of the Group B performances on Wednesday -- during the show's "Wizard of Oz Night" -- the reality star and podcast host told ET that she was glad she took the opportunity to do something new.

"It was a challenge for sure, and I just closed my eyes and went for it," Savannah shared, as she reflected on her performance of The Tokens' "The Lion Sleeps Tonight."

"I don't haven any real musical abilities, so I was nervous as all get-out, but I like to say this is my year of yes," she explained. "I'm saying yes to whatever comes my way. Be uncomfortable. Life is too short to not have experiences. So that's where I'm at with it."

For Savannah, a big part of the reason she decided to sign on to the show was her desire to bring some joy and levity to those she loves most -- in particular, her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who are currently incarcerated in federal prison after being convicted on multiple counts of fraud.

"I loved the fact that I was able to just go for it. Now all my friends are [going to be] dying laughing. It's gonna give a lot of laughs. Also to my parents," Savannah shared. "They're gonna laugh their asses off because I have zero musical abilities."

"So that's part of the reason I did it. I was like, 'My parents get to watch this. They'll get to be a part of it,'" she explained. "That made every uncomfortable moment totally worth it."

According to the Chrisley Knows Best star, she also wanted to set an example for her brother, 17-year-old Grayson, and her 10-year-old niece, Chloe.

"I tend to take life way too seriously. And especially, you know, with my siblings, I want to show them, 'Hey, you can have fun in life. You don't have to take it too serious, and these are memories that you'll have forever," Savannah added.

