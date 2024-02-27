Savannah Chrisley is offering an update on her mother's time in prison with a personal touch.

On the latest episode of the Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast, the 26-year-old reality TV star read a series of letters from her mother, documenting the last year she's spent in federal prison as she currently serves a reduced five-year sentence in Lexington, Kentucky, after being convicted on federal tax fraud.

Julie's husband, Todd, is currently serving his reduced 10-year sentence in the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Pensacola in Florida.

"Everyone's been asking 'How's Mom? How's Mom?' and I've been trying to figure out, like, the best way to give you a very in-depth answer to that question," Savannah says.

The Chrisley Knows Best star revealed that her mother gave her permission to share the contents of the letters -- which document her first 14 days in federal prison.

"When reading through them, some things will really make you laugh and some things will really make you cry," she says.

"Honestly, when I read them, it makes me so sad but at the same time it gives me so much comfort seeing my mom's handwriting and knowing that she touched it and that she read it," Savannah says.

Savannah began Julie's "Prison Diary Series" with an entry written on Jan. 17, 2023 -- the day that Julie reported to prison.

"I knew my life was about to change forever," Julie's entry began. "My husband and I stood in our bedroom right in front of our prayer bench and said our goodbyes. We hugged, we kissed and we prayed before he walked out the door heading to Pensacola, Florida with Savannah, Grayson and Nick. This would be the last time I would speak to my husband face to face. We talked on the phone during his ride to Pensacola. I called one last time before I self-surrendered to the camp in Lexington."

Savannah became emotional as she read Julie's thoughts on separating from her husband.

"What a sobering thought. The man I had lived with, raised a family with and loved more than life itself is now temporarily residing in Florida and me and Kentucky. My parents and the child that made me a mother, Chase, along with Chad our dear friend, drove to Kentucky. I could not wrap my head around the fact that I was going to be separated from my husband and children for what seems like a lifetime."

Julie's diary continued with her entering the prison -- which she compared to an insane asylum -- and being greeted by the woman who would be the leader of the prison's church, as she made it to her cell in the "devil's den," which was the hottest part of the prison.

As the diary entries continued, Julie documented her experience in the commissary and the first night she spent inside the facility, where she played "street spades" and was greeted by the ladies inside with gifts from the commissary.

Things took a sad turn as Savannah read her mother's third entry, where Julie revealed that she had her first breakdown, as she realized how much she missed her husband.

"I miss Todd so much that it hurts. I’ve never gone this long without talking to him. Today was my first breakdown," Julie said.

Savannah revealed that Julie and Todd -- who have been married since 1996 -- were able to communicate via email two months after they reported to their respective prisons. As of Feb. 20, 2023, they have not communicated on the phone.

In the days that followed, Julie documented how anxious she felt knowing that her family was supposed to come visit, and the possibility that visits would be canceled. On day six, Julie was visited by "her babies."

Julie also documented reading an article that claimed she had a relationship with a male prisoner at another prison. "I was so mad. There’s absolutely no truth to it," Julie's entry read.

In the days that followed, Julie got her first "optimistic" phone call from her lawyer, had a visit from Savannah, Chloe, and her parents, and witnessed a prisoner "flipping out."

Julie documented the time that Chloe came to visit and how she spent time bonding with her by teaching her how to play spades. Savannah became emotional as she reflected on the visit she had with her mother, and shared how strong she is.

"I remember going and sitting down with mom and I think it was so hard seeing her that way, but just getting to hug her and touch her, it made everything so much better," she says. "I've also learned that one-on-one time is important."

She adds, "I think I, for myself, when you have someone like my mom who is the strongest person that I know to write a letter talking about how strong she believes I am, I think that's just an insane compliment because when I look at her, I don't believe anyone could probably be any stronger than her."

By the end of Julie's letters, she shares how she is witnessing women asking for resources and help, and not getting it.

Savannah ended the podcast by sharing that Julie probably left a lot of things out of her letters in fear of worrying her, and said that she would continue to read the diary entries at another time.

"That was tough, that was tough reading back on these because frankly I read them one time when she sent them and and I haven't pulled them out again because I just can't stomach to do so," she says. "I'm going to take a break, regroup and then I will start back on day 15. Get ready because the letters only get more intense."

In January, Julie and Todd earned a slight victory in their prison sentences. The couple's lawyer, Burr & Forman partner Alex Little, announced that the couple resolved their 2019 federal lawsuit against Joshua Waites, the former Director of Special Investigations for the Georgia Department of Revenue. The Chrisleys filed a lawsuit against Waites, alleging that he abused his power as part of an effort to prosecute "bogus tax evasion claims" against them.

As a result, the former reality TV stars were awarded a settlement from the state of Georgia in the amount of $1 million.

