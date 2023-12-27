Wonder if Raven Baxter saw this one coming!

Anneliese van der Pol and Johnno Wilson are engaged, four years after the Disney Channel original series Raven's Home introduced them.

In a joint post over the weekend, the actor and actress shared the exciting news by posting a series of photos from the proposal, which took van der Pol completely by surprise, judging by the look on her face.

In the pictures, the shocked actress kneels on the floor with her mouth agape as Wilson holds up a ring box while down on one knee. The other photos in the carousel show the pair embracing after the engagement, van der Pol checking out her stunning new ring and the rock on her finger in front of a glass of champagne.

"Thank you @disney for introducing me to my TV ex-spouse and real life fiancé," they wrote. "❤️12.23.23❤️"

On the Disney Channel series, van der Pol played Chelsea Grayson while Wilson played her ex-husband and the father of her kids, Garrett Grayson.

"CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!" responded Wilson's I Love That For You co-star, Molly Shannon.

"Mazel!!!!! So thrilled for you both!!!❤️❤️❤️" added Broadway actress and the voice of Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Susan Egan.

"Congratulations!!!!" shared Wizards of Waverly Place star Jennifer Stone.

Also among the well-wishers on Instagram was van der Pol's Big Name B*tches' co-host Christy Carlson Romano, best known for voicing Kim Possible in the eponymous Disney Channel animated series and for playing Ren Stevens in Even Stevens.

"Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh. Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh," responded the Cadet Kelly actress, also taking to her own Instagram page to wish her friends the best.

"Get you a FIANCE that looks at you like @johnnowilson looks at @anneliesevanderpol 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰" she wrote. "I’M FREAKING OUT HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS. #johnnoliesevanderpol"

After meeting on Raven's Home, van der Pol also guest starred on her beau's comedy show, Johnno and Michael Try, in season 2 back in 2019.

