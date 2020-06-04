Ray-Ban Sale: Take 20% Off Sitewide and 30% Off Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban is offering 20% off sitewide and 30% off polarized sunglasses. The sale includes Ray-Ban's famous designs, including the wayfarer sunglasses, clubmaster classic, prescription eyewear and so many more.
Plus, with every purchase, you receive free shipping.
The timeless eyewear brand, which has been around since 1937, is a favorite among celebrities and influencers alike.
Score the perfect pair by browsing through the best sunglasses and eyeglasses from Ray-Ban, ahead.
The aviator is a staple in any sunglasses collection.
Now's the time to score the OG classic wayfarer for just a little over $100.
It's no surprise the clubmaster classic is one of the most recognizable Ray-Ban silhouettes.
Boring eyeglasses, no more! This metal frame hexagon-shaped pair adds fashionable flair to any face. Get an extra 10% off the frame when you add prescription lenses with the code EXTRA10 at checkout.
An optic version of the new wayfarer features a smaller frame and softer shape compared to the classic wayfarer.
Love the Clubmaster style? Try the eyeglasses version. Get an extra 10% off the frame when you add prescription lenses with the code EXTRA10 at checkout.
