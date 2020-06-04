Ray-Ban Sale: Take 20% Off Sitewide and 30% Off Polarized Sunglasses

Ray-Ban is offering 20% off sitewide and 30% off polarized sunglasses. The sale includes Ray-Ban's famous designs, including the wayfarer sunglasses, clubmaster classic, prescription eyewear and so many more.

Plus, with every purchase, you receive free shipping.

The timeless eyewear brand, which has been around since 1937, is a favorite among celebrities and influencers alike.

Score the perfect pair by browsing through the best sunglasses and eyeglasses from Ray-Ban, ahead.

Aviator Classic Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Ray-Ban The aviator is a staple in any sunglasses collection. REGULARLY $154 $123.20 at Ray-Ban

Original Wayfarer Classic Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Classic Ray-Ban Now's the time to score the OG classic wayfarer for just a little over $100. REGULARLY $154 $123.20 at Ray-Ban

Clubmaster Classic Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Clubmaster Classic Ray-Ban It's no surprise the clubmaster classic is one of the most recognizable Ray-Ban silhouettes. REGULARLY $154 $123.20 at Ray-Ban

Hexagonal Optics Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Hexagonal Optics Ray-Ban Boring eyeglasses, no more! This metal frame hexagon-shaped pair adds fashionable flair to any face. Get an extra 10% off the frame when you add prescription lenses with the code EXTRA10 at checkout. REGULARLY $173 $138.40 at Ray-Ban

New Wayfarer Optics Ray-Ban Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Optics Ray-Ban An optic version of the new wayfarer features a smaller frame and softer shape compared to the classic wayfarer. REGULARLY $183 $146.40 at Ray-Ban

Clubmaster Optics Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Clubmaster Optics Ray-Ban Love the Clubmaster style? Try the eyeglasses version. Get an extra 10% off the frame when you add prescription lenses with the code EXTRA10 at checkout. REGULARLY $183 $146.40 at Ray-Ban

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

