Ray-Ban Sale: Take 30% Off Online Exclusives

Ray-Ban is offering a big discount on all of its eyewear! The brand is having a flash sale for Memorial Day on its website, offering 30% off online exclusives with coupon code FLASHSALE.

Plus, with every purchase, you receive free shipping.

The sale includes Ray-Ban's famous designs, including the wayfarer sunglasses, clubmaster classic, polarized lens styles, prescription eyewear and so many more. The timeless eyewear brand, which has been around since 1937, is a favorite among celebrities and influencers alike.

Score the perfect pair by browsing through the best sunglasses and eyeglasses from Ray-Ban, ahead.

Aviator Classic Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Ray-Ban The aviator is a staple in any sunglasses collection. REGULARLY $123.20 $107.80 at Ray-Ban

Original Wayfarer Classic Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Classic Ray-Ban Now's the time to score the OG classic wayfarer for just a little over $100. REGULARLY $154 $123.20 at Ray-Ban

Clubmaster Classic Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Clubmaster Classic Ray-Ban It's no surprise the clubmaster classic is one of the most recognizable Ray-Ban silhouettes. REGULARLY $154 $123.20 at Ray-Ban

Hexagonal Optics Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Hexagonal Optics Ray-Ban Boring eyeglasses, no more! This metal frame hexagon-shaped pair adds fashionable flair to any face. REGULARLY $173 $138.40 at Ray-Ban

New Wayfarer Optics Ray-Ban Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Optics Ray-Ban An optic version of the new wayfarer features a smaller frame and softer shape compared to the classic wayfarer. REGULARLY $183 $146.40 at Ray-Ban

