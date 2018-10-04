Marion "Pooch" Hall has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment.

The 44-year-old Ray Donovan actor was arrested by the Burbank Police Department at 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday following a collision in which his 2-year-old son, Djulian, was allegedly riding in the car unrestrained.

The arrest came after the BPD responded to a traffic collision around 7:30 p.m.

According to the BPD, when officers arrived, witnesses reported seeing a man driving a Chrysler 300 sedan weaving in and out of traffic with a small child seated on his lap. One witness reported seeing the child’s hands on the steering wheel. Hall ultimately collided with a parked vehicle and was detained at the scene.

Hall, the BPD said, "displayed obvious signs of alcohol intoxication and was unable to perform standardized field sobriety tests."

There were no injuries as a result of the collision and Djulian was released to the care of his mother, Linda Hall, the BPD said.

The actor was booked at 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday and was initially held on $100,000 bail. According to his booking sheet, Hall was released at 7:40 a.m. Thursday morning. He is due to appear in court on Friday. According to the BPD, charges against Hall are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

