Thomas Ravenel is in more legal trouble.

The 56-year-old former Southern Charm star was booked on Tuesday at 10:11 a.m. in South Carolina, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Department. He is being charged with assault and battery in the second degree.

According to The Charleston City Paper, the arrest resulted from an investigation into a forcible rape report filed by a 43-year-old North Carolina woman in May.

Ravenel's arrest follows his August announcement that he would not be returning to the Bravo reality show.

"I’m not doing the show anymore," he tweeted at the time. "In the contract, they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I’ve decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

On Tuesday, Bravo confirmed that Ravenel would not return for the show's upcoming sixth season, People reports.

His departure -- and his absence from the show's season five reunion -- came after two women accused Ravenel of sexual assault this summer. Both Bravo and the series' production company, Haymaker, launched an investigation into the matter. Ravenel has denied wrongdoing.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Department

Before quitting the show, Ravenel was a main source of drama among its stars. The former State Treasurer of South Carolina began dating Ashley Jacobs at the start of the most recent season, much to the dismay of Kathryn Dennis, with whom Ravenel shares two children.

Jacobs and Ravenel's relationship was a whirlwind one, with Jacobs quickly packing up her life in California to move to Charleston, South Carolina, to be with her new beau. Once she arrived, Jacobs was fast to stir up drama, often calling out Dennis for her parenting, past actions and sobriety. The couple has since called it quits.

Back in August, Jacobs posted an apology to Dennis -- whom she said was "just an egg donor" to her children -- on Instagram. At the time, though, a source told ET that Jacobs "just wants attention" following her split.

Dennis reacted to the apology the same day, mocking the content and quality of the letter, even exclaiming, "Are you kidding me?"

Just a month before, ET sat down with Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul, who offered her unfiltered opinions about Jacobs.

“My new favorite word is ‘famewhore,’” she told ET at the time. “I love to use it whenever possible, so... famewhore! Famewhore! Famewhore! I think it's hard to fall in love after five dates. Call me a skeptic, and the fact that she was so adamant about getting a ring, getting clothes, getting jewelry, getting Vuitton luggage, I mean, it seemed a little too obvious to just be love.”

Here's more from Altschul:

RELATED CONTENT:

'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis on Ashley Jacobs' Apology: 'Are You Kidding Me?'

'Southern Charm' Star Ashley Jacobs 'Just Wants Attention' With Social Media Apology to Kathryn Dennis

'Southern Charm' Star Thomas Ravenel Announces He's Done With the Show

Related Gallery