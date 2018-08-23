Kathryn Dennis has responded to Ashley Jacobs' apology.

Danni Baird -- Dennis' friend and a frequent guest on Southern Charm -- posted a video to her Instagram Story on Wednesday showing 27-year-old Dennis' unfiltered reaction to learning of Jacobs' apology, which she posted earlier this week.

The apology came after an ongoing feud between the pair in the show's fifth season, which began when Jacobs, 33, began dating Dennis' ex, Thomas Ravenel, with whom Dennis shares two children. Jacobs was fast to stir up drama, often calling out Dennis for her parenting, past actions and sobriety. At one point Jacobs said that Dennis was "just an egg donor" to her two children.

In the video, Dennis appears shocked by the post. She stares at her phone with an open mouth and a shaking head before reacting to specific lines in Jacobs' apology letter, including one where Jacobs said she "learned a tremendous lesson."

"This lesson? That's a tremendous word for you," Dennis shoots back in the clip.

Dennis also mocks the end of the letter, which Jacobs signed "Yours Truly." "Yours Truly?!" Dennis questions. "She's writing this to nobody!"

Additionally, the reality star seems to take offense to the fact that the letter was addressed to Southern Charm fans, and only mentioned Dennis in passing. "Are you kidding me?" she exclaims in the video.

Baird has clearly picked her team. She can be heard asking in the clip, "Do you think somewhere a village is missing its idiot?"

Dennis also shared a still from Baird's video on her own Instagram Story, captioning it, "@dannibird for real?" with laughing emojis.

In Jacobs' apology, she spoke about regretting how she "disrespected" Dennis throughout the show's run.

"I'm not sure what made me think it was OK to speak to a mother that way. It wasn't. It was not my place to say anything at all, much less the reckless comments I made. I crossed a line and hurt people who don't deserve it," she wrote in part. "... I can't rightfully describe how sorry I am, but I'd never forgive myself if I didn't at least try."

A source told ET that Jacobs did not reach out to Dennis before posting the apology. What's more, the two women have not had contact since taping the season five reunion in June, so fans shouldn't expect a response from Dennis, the source noted.

“Ashley just wants attention and Kathryn is focused on more important things,” the source added.

Back in July, ET sat down with Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul, who offered her unfiltered opinions about Jacobs.

“My new favorite word is ‘famewhore,’” she told ET at the time. “I love to use it whenever possible, so... famewhore! Famewhore! Famewhore! I think it's hard to fall in love after five dates. Call me a skeptic, and the fact that she was so adamant about getting a ring, getting clothes, getting jewelry, getting Vuitton luggage, I mean, it seemed a little too obvious to just be love.”

Here's more from Altschul:

