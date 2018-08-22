Ashley Jacobs is speaking out after her on-camera feud with Kathryn Dennis in the latest season of Southern Charm.

The 33-year-old registered nurse took to Instagram on Wednesday to apologize to Dennis following a series of controversial comments -- including saying Dennis was "just an egg donor" to her two children -- on the Bravo reality show.

A source tells ET that Jacobs did not reach out to Dennis before posting the apology. What's more, the two women have not had contact since taping the season five reunion in June, so fans shouldn't expect a response from Dennis, the source notes.

The source also tells ET that “Ashley just wants attention and Kathryn is focused on more important things.”

While many people in the comments section applauded Jacobs for apologizing, others questioned why she didn't apologize to Dennis directly.

"I have tried to ask her to lunch/coffee so I could apologize to her person to person," Jacobs replied to one comment before revealing that she "attempted to apologize to her person to person a few months ago" to a different user.

A post shared by Ashley Jacobs (@ashleyhjacobs) on Aug 21, 2018 at 9:14pm PDT

"To all the Southern Charm fans, in general. And to Kathryn, in particular. I owe you all an apology. I'd like to apologize for how I treated Kathryn, and how badly I disrespected her," Jacobs began her lengthy note. "I'm not sure what made me think it was OK to speak to a mother that way. It wasn't. It was not my place to say anything at all, much less the reckless comments I made. I crossed a line and hurt people who don't deserve it."

Jacobs went on to explain that she didn't fully grasp what it means to be a mother before talking to her friends and family members who are already parents.

"After many chats with my friends and family with children, I never understood the unbreakable bond a parent has with their child," Jacobs admitted. "I can listen and learn and be far more respectful in the future but until I'm blessed with a child I can never truly understand the sacrifices a parent makes on behalf of their children."

She concluded, "Some children may not truly get it until they have their own baby. It makes me feel horrible that i may have taken my own parents for granted and thus I've learned a tremendous lesson from all the good parents out there. I can't rightfully describe how sorry I am, but I'd never forgive myself if I didn't at least try."

Their season-long fight began when Jacobs began dating Dennis' ex, Thomas Ravenel, with whom Dennis shares two children. Jacobs and Ravenel's relationship was a whirlwind one, with Jacobs quickly packing up her life in California to move to Charleston, South Carolina, to be with her new beau. Once she arrived, Jacobs was fast to stir up drama, often calling out Dennis for her parenting, past actions and sobriety.

Jacobs and Ravenel have since broken up, which the RN announced in her Instagram Story earlier this month. The former couple has deleted each other off their social media accounts and Ravenel has confirmed that he will not appear on the next season of Southern Charm.

Ashley Jacobs and Kathryn Dennis at the 'Southern Charm' reunion. Bravo

Back in July, ET sat down with Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul, who offered her unfiltered opinions about Jacobs.

“My new favorite word is ‘famewhore,’” she told ET at the time. “I love to use it whenever possible, so... famewhore! Famewhore! Famewhore! I think it's hard to fall in love after five dates. Call me a skeptic, and the fact that she was so adamant about getting a ring, getting clothes, getting jewelry, getting Vuitton luggage, I mean, it seemed a little too obvious to just be love.”

Here's more from Altschul:

RELATED CONTENT:

'Southern Charm' Star Thomas Ravenel Announces He's Done With the Show

'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Says She's 'Kind of in Talks' to Be the Next 'Bachelorette'

‘Southern Charm’ Star Patricia Altschul Shares Her Unfiltered Opinions About Ashley Jacobs (Exclusive)

Related Gallery