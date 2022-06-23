Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Speaks Out on 'Deep Pain' of His Death 1 Month Later
Ray Liotta’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, is reflecting on the late actor’s death, one month later. On Thursday, Nittolo took to Instagram to pay tribute to the Goodfellas actor.
“It’s hard to believe a month has gone by. There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day,” she wrote next to a set of photos.
“Each day my hint of some light is being with our children- Dax, Karsen, Chazz,Jade & Joey Through such deep pain I find so much love and laughter. Our lives right now are so fragile yet we are each holding each other up. It’s as if we are one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imaginations,” she added.
The post featured a series of pictures of Liotta and Nittolo. In addition, Nittolo added a picture of the couple with their children, before ending the set with a solo shot of Liotta looking out at the water.
Liotta died at the age of 67 on May 26. ET learned that the actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming Dangerous Waters. Nittolo’s recent tribute comes after his daughter, Karsen, penned a tribute to her late dad, earlier this month.
"Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for," Karsen captioned the post. "I love you. Thank you for everything ❤️,” she wrote next to a picture of Liotta holding her when she was a little girl.
In addition, Karsen took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of photos of her and her father.
In addition to his fiancée and daughter, Liotta’s famous friends and colleagues also took to social media to pay tribute to the actor following his death.
