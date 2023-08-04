Reunited and it feels so good! Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore have re-forged their friendship, and are reflecting on their falling out, and what brought them back together.

In this sneak peek from the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the ladies are together again and revealing exactly what happened that drove a wedge between them back in 2021.

"Kenya and I fell out after the Ultimate Girls Trip," Bailey recalls, adding that it took "several, several months" for them to even talk again.

"We reconnected after we saw each other at Teresa Giudice's wedding," Moore says in a solo interview.

According to Bailey, it was Moore's genuine interest and consideration for her mother, Barbara's, health that got her to move on from their bad blood.

"She asked me about my mother, who at the time had just been diagnosed with breast cancer," Bailey recalled. "And it just actually felt good to see her."

For Moore, being out of touch with Bailey meant not being there to support her when she was going through her mother's health struggle or her public divorce -- which is not something she intends to do again.

"I didn't know she was having a hard time in her marriage," Moore said. "But I'm just so happy to have my sister back. And now that I know what she's been going through, I'm never ever not going to be there for her."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Fans can also stream the episode the next day on Peacock.

