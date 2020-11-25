Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is halting production. Production on the 11th season of the hit Bravo reality series has been temporarily suspended after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19, ET has learned.

In the meantime, the cast and crew are following all proper safety protocols. Production on the current season is set to resume after the holiday.

The cast of the upcoming season of RHOBH includes Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards -- as well as newcomer Kathy Hilton and the newly announced Crystal Kung Minkoff.

The series is set to return to Bravo in early 2021.

RHOBH has joined a long list of TV shows and films that have had to suspend filming after finally returning to production following the initial coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdowns.

Days of Our Lives, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and The Batman are just a few high-profile productions in which positive COVID-19 tests have resulted in precautionary set shutdowns.

Check out the video below to hear more.

How ‘Saturday Night Live’ Pulled Off First Live Pandemic Show This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Every Movie Delayed Due to Coronavirus

Watch KJ Apa in the First Trailer for Coronavirus Thriller 'Songbird'

Chris Cuomo Loses It Over President Donald Trump's Coronavirus 'Propaganda' Video

Tori Spelling Reacts to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Rumors

Kathy Hilton Joins Season 11 of 'RHOBH' as a Friend

Related Gallery