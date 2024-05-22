The diamonds have been announced!

On Wednesday, Bravo revealed the lineup for the cast of the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"It's hard to outrun rumors, but luckily we don't have to. Introducing the cast of #RHOBH Season 14: 💎Garcelle Beauvais 💎Erika Jayne 💎Dorit Kemsley 💎Kyle Richards 💎Sutton Stracke

🆕Bozoma Saint John 👯‍♀️Kathy Hilton & Jennifer Tilly as friends," the tweet on the official network account read.

Per the announcement, author, entrepreneur, and former Netflix marketing executive Bozoma Saint John will make her debut to the franchise as a full cast member.

Bozoma Saint John has been announced as the newest full time cast member for the upcoming season of RHOBH. - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke will all make their return.

Kathy Hilton and actress Jennifer Tilly will appear on the series as friends.

Bozoma and Jennifer's arrivals come as Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley have departed the series.

Earlier this month, ET spoke with Garcelle, who reacted to the news of Crystal's departure and teased what's to come for the upcoming season.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will premiere later this year. - Griffin Nagel / Bravo

"I was disappointed about Crystal, but I do think that we're gonna have a really good season," Garcelle said. "...I think Crystal will be fine. I'm not worried about her."

As for what fans can expect, Garcelle shared viewers won't have to wait long for the action.

"Wait till you see. We're starting right out the gate. Right out the gate. We're really fun," she said. "I'm not allowed to say a lot... I'll get in trouble, but I think it's gonna be really fun and fresh, I really do."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to premiere later this year on Bravo.

