'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Emily Simpson Shares Before-and-After Facelift Photos
'RHOC's Emily Simpson on Being the 'Fact Checker' of Season 16 (…
Sarah Michelle Gellar on the Importance of Being an Executive Pr…
'The Last Of Us' Showrunner Craig Mazin on Plans After Season 1 …
'Ginny & Georgia' Cast Spill on Season 2 Cliffhanger and Hopes f…
Amanda Seyfried Says She’s 'Open' to Being Part of ‘Mean Girls: …
Brendan Fraser on Being 'Quite Emotional' Before Accepting Spotl…
Austin Butler Reflects on ‘Elvis’ Experience and Being Called Be…
Sheryl Lee Ralph on Lisa Marie Presley’s death and ‘Abbott Eleme…
'Below Deck's Fraser on Firing Camille and the 'Surprises' Still…
'90 Day Fiancé': Kim's Son Accuses Usman of Being Narcissistic a…
'Servant's Final Season: The Cast Breaks Down Show's Dramatic Co…
'Teen Wolf' Cast on Whether Paramount+ Movie Is the End of Their…
'The Last of Us': Pedro Pascal on Ellie & 'Mandalorian's Grogu a…
Brendan Fraser Calls Awards Season Buzz 'Exciting' and Reacts to…
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey on Fan Expectations and Zaddies in…
'The Watchful Eye:' Meet the Cast of New Mystery Series (Exclusi…
Viola Davis on Filming in South Africa for ‘The Woman King’ & Ha…
‘The Voice’s Blake Shelton Already 'Tired' of Kelly Clarkson in …
Daniela Ruah Reflects on ‘Bittersweet' Ending of 'NCIS: Los Ange…
The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson is keeping it real when it comes to what work she's had done. The 47-year-old mother of three took to Instagram on Thursday to share before-and-after photos from a recent facelift.
She shared that she got a "mini lower face/ neck lift," after seeing herself on TV and being surprised to see "I had completely lost my jawline."
She blamed this on "being middle-aged, gaining 30 pounds and then losing it, menopause," praising her doctor for his work.
"I still look like myself… just like myself before my jawline packed up and left town," she wrote.
Simpson shared that the same doctor did her breast implant removal and lift and a fat transfer for her chest. She said that she's also had another surgery that she'll talk more about soon.
She ended her message writing, "Just a reminder that all women are allowed to choose what they do with their bodies and how they would like to age. From completely natural to surgery … it’s up to each woman ❤️❤️"
Noting that she tries a "combo approach," Simpson added that she still works out "hard and consistently" despite her procedures.
Last month, Simpson celebrated her 47th birthday, writing, "I honestly never thought I’d be 47. In my 20s I naively thought I’d just be eternally youthful. I couldn’t fathom being old like my parents and teachers. But here I am … about to reach 50 soon."
She also shared her advice for those younger than her, saying, "Learn to be comfortable and happy alone."
RELATED CONTENT:
Emily Simpson on Playing 'Fact Checker' With 'RHOC' Cast (Exclusive)
'RHOC' Star Emily Simpson Says Her Husband Almost Died of COVID-19
'RHOC' Star Emily Simpson Shares Stunning 30-Pound Weight Loss