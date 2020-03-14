Reba McEntire Mourns Death of Mother Jacqueline After Cancer Battle

Rest in peace, Jacqueline McEntire.

In a heartbreaking post on Instagram on Saturday, Reba McEntire revealed that her mother had died following a battle with cancer.

"Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today. She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go," she began. "The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends."

"Down here, Alice, Pake, Susie and I, grandkids and great grandkids all got to visit with her either in person or over the phone. She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us," Reba continued. "We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the care-givers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama."

The "Fancy" singer said she and her family will all miss her mother, "but we have so many wonderful memories." "Thank you Lord for that," she wrote.

In lieu of flowers, Reba is requesting that memorials be sent to the Reba McEntire Fund to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund.

Fans took to the comments on Reba's post to share their love and condolences. See more on Reba in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Reba McEntire Says She's 'Always Ready' for a 'Reba' Reunion (Exclusive)

Reba McEntire Pulls Off 3 Stunning Looks for Powerful 'Fancy' Performance at 2019 CMA Awards

Reba McEntire Brought to Tears While Accepting CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award

Reba McEntire Moved to Tears While Accepting CMT Lifetime Honoree Award This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery