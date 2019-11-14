If ever the opportunity arises, Reba McEntire is more than ready to revisit her sitcom, Reba!

ET's Cassie DiLaura chatted with the singing legend at the 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, where she discussed the possibility of her show, which ran from 2001 to 2007, getting a new lease on life.

"We're always ready for a reunion," she said. "We would love that. [All it takes is] somebody saying yes. The powers that be. I think we'd all love it -- JoAnna Garcia, Chris Rich, Melissa Peterman, Steve Howey, myself, I think we'd love it."

In the series, McEntire played a single mother in the suburbs of Houston, Texas, coping with day-to-day struggles, like a teenage daughter's pregnancy and putting up with her ex-husband's new, younger bride.

Just last week, the 64-year-old singer joined some of her former Reba co-stars for an island getaway, which Peterman shared videos and photos from, including a clip in which she hilariously sings a twangy rendition of "Escape (The Pina Colada Song)" by Rupert Holmes, during a downpour while McEntire cracks up nearby.

"We were down in the Grenadine islands," she told ET on Wednesday. "Melissa Peterman and a bunch of other friends. We had a wonderful time, [philanthropist] Walter Scott treated us to a trip. We just have a blast when we're together. It was just so much fun, but we were kind of rained out... It was gorgeous, even being rained on."

Later, McEntire helped kick off the awards show with a dazzling performance of Dolly Parton's "Those Memories of You" alongside co-hosts Carrie Underwood and Parton herself.

Not longer afterward, McEntire treated audience members to a moving performance of her '90s track, "Fancy," which involved three costume changes for the singer, who transitioned from a lilac gown, to a ruby red dress, to a sparkly red jumpsuit.

Check out ET's chat with McEntire above.

GET MORE MUSIC NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nicole Kidman Dancing to Reba McEntire and Luke Combs at CMA Awards Is Giving Us Life

Reba McEntire Pulls Off 3 Stunning Looks for Powerful 'Fancy' Performance at 2019 CMA Awards

2019 CMA Awards: Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton Open the Show With an Epic Performance

Related Gallery